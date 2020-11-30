A Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday remanded a motorcyclist, Jimoh Taiwo, 27, at the Agodi Correctional Centre, for allegedly having in his possession, a locally made pistol.

The Chief Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the case file be sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter till Dec. 12 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Taiwo of Igboho town was arraigned on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession.

The prosecutor, ASP Sunday Fatola, told the court that Taiwo and others at large conspired to commit the offence.

Fatola said, “Taiwo on Nov. 17, at about 9:45p.m. at Igboho town, was alleged to have unlawfully had in his possession one locally made single-barrelled pistol without justification.

“The defendant was riding a commercial motorcycle within the metropolis of Igboho town.

“The police on a tip-off stopped him for searching. It was during the search that a single-barrelled locally made pistol was seen hidden in the side of his Bajaj motorcycle.’’

He said the offence contravened Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. RII, Vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.