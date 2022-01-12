Court remands cleaner for allegedly sodomising employer’s children

An Ikeja, Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Tuesday remanded a cleaner, John Effiong, who allegedly sodomised his employer’s two children, aged four and six.

Justice Rahman Oshodi ordered that the cleaner, who is 28 years old, should be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

This followed his plea of not guilty to a two-count charge of sexual assault by penetration.

“The defendant is to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre where he is currently being held,” Oshodi ordered.

The defendant is a resident of Ogabi Street, Abule-Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos State.

According to State Counsel, Bukola Okeowo, the defendant committed the offences sometime in September 2015, two weeks after he was employed.

“The defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minors through their anus while he was working in their apartment,” Okeowo alleged.

The alleged offences contravene Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

