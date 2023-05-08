Court remands civil servant for alleged acts of terrorism

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered a civil servant, Patrick Okoh, be remanded in a correction centre for alleged acts of terrorism.

The police charged Okoh, who lives in Epalegbo, Ogbadibo LGA Benue with criminal conspiracy, possession of dangerous weapon and acts of terrorism.

Magistrate Sonia Ayange, however, did not take the plea of Okoh, for want in jurisdiction.

Ayange ordered that Okoh be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending legal adsvice.

She adjourned the case until June 15.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Regina Ishaya told the court that a petition was written and addressed to the Commissioner of Police Benue by Godfrey Agada, the Auditor General of Benue.

Ishaya told the court that Okoh, who is the spokesperson for Epalegbo community in Otukpa conspired with Anthony Egwu, the youth leader in the community, attacked Agada in his home when he visited for his mother’s burial.

She said that Okoh and his accomplices, arrived on motorcycles, armed with woods and other dangerous weapons.

During police investigation, she said, Okoh was arrested for committing the offence while others are at large.

She said the investigation is still ongoing and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of section 97, 116,329 of the Penal Code law of Benue State and Section 4(a)(d)(e)(f)(2), 10(c) and 15 of the abduction, hostage taking, kidnapping, secret cult and similar activities prohibition law of Benue 2017.