Court remands caterer over rape, assault

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court Wednesday remanded a 37-year old caterer, Shuaib Gbenga, for alleged abduction, rape and sexual assault.

Gbenga, whose address was not provided, is facing a nine-count charge of conspiracy, abduction, rape and sexual assault on one Aishat Olutesiwaju.

His plea was not taken.

According to the prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, Gbenga in the company of one Essien Umana, now at large, had between August 14 and 15 abducted Aishat at M32 Hostel and MK4 Dinning Hall located in the Lekki area of the state.

Ikhayere told the court that Gbenga and Umana on August 4, allegedly harassed Aisha, by touching her shoulder and fondling her breast without her consent.

She said, they thereafter, attempted to murder her by covering her mouth and making it difficult for her to breath.

According to her, the defendant abducted Aishat at M32 Hostel to MK4 Dinning Hall, where she was stripped naked, and took pictures and videos of her nakedness.

She said the defendant also forcefully ripped her pants worth N1,500, strangled her neck and forced her to drink water from the gutter.

She said the offences contravened the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, after listening to the charges, said that they were overwhelming and would not accept a bail plea and should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Prison.

“I hereby order the remand of the defendant to custody for 30 days pending advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP),” he said.

Owolabi also ordered the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to ensure the immediate arrest of the second defendant, Essien Umana.

The presiding magistrate also asked the defendant if he actually did what he was being charged for but he denied raping her, adding that he only watched and carried out some of the offences.

Owolabi, thereafter, adjourned the matter to September 28.