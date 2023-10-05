Court remands cashier for allegedly swindling company of N 4.45m

A Karu Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered that a cashier, Mariam Badmus who allegedly swindled her company of N4.45 million be remanded in a correction centre.

Badmu is charged with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendant and adjourned the case until October 9 for mention.

Mayana ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Keffi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of investigation into the case.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11.

Adeyanju said the defendant was employed as a cashier at Adnata Global Concept and collected customers electricity units amounting to the sum of N 4.45 million and remitted the sum of N3 million to the company and diverted the sum of N1.5 million to her personal use without the consent of her manager.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime and the sum of N150, 000 was recovered from her but the remaining N1.35 million proved abortive.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.