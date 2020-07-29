An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Wednesday remanded one Salawudeen AbdulWasiu, 20, over alleged rape of a minor.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of rape and indecent assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 19 at about 12pm at Abebi Area, Modakeke-Ife.

Adebayo alleged that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl.

He said the defendant unlawfully had indecent assault of the minor.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 31(1) (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Osun, 2007 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Magistrate, A. I. Oyebadejo, refused bail to the defendant.

Oyebadejo ordered AbdulWasiu to be remanded in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Custody pending the consideration of his bail.

The magistrate adjourned the case until August 20 for hearing.