A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, remanded a 35-year-old carpenter, Balarabe Usaini, in the state Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to the charge of defiling a minor.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the defendant be remanded at Correctional Centre and ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Jibril adjourned the case until Sept. 17, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 29 at Unguwa Uku Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lale said that on the fateful day at about 4:00 p.m. the 12-year-old girl was sent on an errand by her mother.

“On her way to carry out the task, the defendant met her and lured her into his house and defiled her,’’ the prosecutor said.

Lale said the offence committed contravened section 283 of the Penal Code.