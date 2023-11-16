Court remands butcher over alleged theft

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 24-year-old butcher, Bashar Adam, at a correctional centre for alleged theft.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is being tried for alleged mischief and theft.

The NSCDC’s prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Badamasi Ibrahim, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on October 16.

Audu alleged that the defendant vandalised the complainant’s truck parked at Magajiya street and also allegedly removed six square irons as well as the truck’s wiring.

Audu alleged that members of a vigilante group apprehended the defendant and handed him over to the Civil Defence Corps personnel.

He told the court that the offence contravened the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Michael Bawa, ordered the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre.

Bawa adjourned the matter until November 21 for hearing.