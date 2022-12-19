Court remands butcher over alleged attempt to kill his father

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Zaria on Monday ordered that Musa Lawal , a 21-year-old butcher be remanded for alleged attempt to kill his father.

The police charged Lawal, who lives in Unguwar Karfe, Zaria with attempted murder.

Magistrate Ramatu Dalhatu, who did not take the plea of Lawal, ordered that he should be remanded in Zaria Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the Kaduna State Ministry of Justice.

Dalhatu said the magistrate court had no jurisdiction to try cases under sections 240,293 and 199 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of 2017.

She adjourned the matter until Jan. 17 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sarki Abdullahi, told the court that the incident occurred on Dec. 14 at about 14.00 hours.

He said the suspect was arrested by Muntari Musa and brought to the Zaria City Divisional Police Headquarters.

He said a sharp knife stained with blood was recovered from the suspect.

The police said the suspect used the knife to stab his father, Lawal Danja twice on the left side of his back while (Danja) was praying in a mosque in Rimin Tsiwa, Zaria.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 240,293 and 199 of Kaduna State Criminal Law 2017.





