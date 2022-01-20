Court remands butcher for allegedly sodomising 11-year-old boy

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 45-year-old butcher, Adamu Abdullahi, who allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged the suspect, who lives in Shooting Range Kabala Doki, Kaduna, with unnatural offence.

Magistrate Hajara Dauda, who did not take the plea of Abdullahi, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned that matter until February 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Sunday Baba, informed the court that Abdullahi committed the offence on January 9, 2022 at his resident.

He said that at about 3pm, Abdullahi lured the 11-year-old boy into his room and sodomised him.

Baba said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.