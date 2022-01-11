Court remands butcher for allegedly abducting, defiling minor

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 25-year-old butcher, Ibrabim Aliyu, who allegedly abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The police charged Aliyu, who resides at Oko-Oba, Lagos State, with abduction, rape and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola gave the order following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Magistrate, who did not take the plea of Aliyu, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

Tanimola adjourned the case until February 12.

Earlier, Eruada said that Aliyu and other person at large committed the offence sometime in August and October 3, 2021 at his residence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 260, 141 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.