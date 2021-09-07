Court remands butcher for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old butcher, Yusuf Ibrahim, be remanded for alleged robbery.

The police charged Ibrahim, who resides in Ikorodu, Lagos State, with conspiracy and robbery.

Magistrate R.A Alejo, who did not take the plea of Ibrahim, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Alejo directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until October 10 for Directorate of Public Prosecution’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt Olasunkanmi Adejumola, said Ibrahim and others at large, committed the offence on August 13 at 10 pm at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He said that Ibrahim, armed with a cutlass, robbed Mrs Precious Fawale of her cell phone worth N140,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.