A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered the remand of a 42-year-old businessman, Shagari Enupe, for allegedly inflicting injuries on his neighbours.

The police charged the defendant, of Dutse Mbuko, Abuja, with assault and causing hurt.

The judge, Gambo Garba, ordered that Enupe be remanded in prison until April 14 when hearing would be held on the case.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainants, Dorathy Alex and ThankGod Adio, of the same address, reported the incident at Dutse Alhaji Police Station on March 3.

He said that the defendant and his neighbours had little misunderstanding on the same date.

Ogada stated that while the complainants were sitting in front of their house, the defendant accosted them and beat them up.

She said that in the process, the defendant intentionally used knife and inflicted injuries on Alex’s back and Adio’s hands, after which they were both rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Ogada said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 112 and 346 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The prosecution prayed the court to grant him date to open his case against the defendant.

