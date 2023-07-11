Court remands businessman for swindling colleague

828 828

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 32-year-old businessman, Bello Abdullahi who pleaded guilty to swindling his colleague of N2 million in a textile deal, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Abdullahi, who lives in Rimi Kebe Quarters, Kano, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubaka, adjourned the matter until July 24 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada told the court that the complainant, Alhaji Shehu Umar reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station in Kano, on July 5.

Wada said that the defendant collected four bales of textile worth N2 million from Umar with a promise to pay the money.

He said that the defendant failed to pay the complainant’s money as agreed and converted it for his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 202 and 206 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.