Court remands businessman for allegedly receiving stolen property

A Grade I Area Court, Dei-dei, Abuja ordered that a 28-year-old businessman, Sani Umar be remanded in police custody for allegedly receiving stolen inverters.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Oct.6 for hearing.

The police charged the defendant of Dawaki, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Godwin Iji reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Dawaki, on Sept.17.

Olanipekun alleged that the defendant received stolen items from one Samson at large belonging to the complainant on the said date.

He said the defendant received 20m of armoured cable 35mm, hybrid xantrex 4KVA 24volts and 3KVA 48volts inverter, inverter batteries, battery breakers and 2mm gear switch for the inverter which amounted to N3.6million.

The prosecution counsel said that the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 97 and 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Olanipekun prayed for the court to remand the defendant in police custody to enable the police recover all the items stolen from the complainant.