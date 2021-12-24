Court remands businessman for allegedly kidnapping five-year-old boy

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday remanded a 37-year-old businessman, Josiah Ehuchire, charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy.

The Magistrate, O.A. Dirisu, who did not take Ehuchire’s plea, ordered his remand in Kirikri Correctional Centre, Lagos.

Dirisu then ordered the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until January 25, 2022 for the DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Shasha area of Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and kidnapping.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large on October 30 at Iyana Shasha, Lagos.

Edeme said the defendant unlawfully captured and detained Chidalu Enwerem, with intent to deprive him of parental care.

She said the defendant demanded and collected N520,000 as ransom for the boy’s release.

She added: “He stole the boy from his mother’s shop under the pretext of buying goods.

“The case was reported and the defendant was traced and arrested.”

Edeme said the offences contravened Sections 271, 277 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 271 prescribes 21 years imprisonment for child kidnapping, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.