Court remands businessman for alleged N1.4m fraud

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Thursday, ordered that a 39-years-old businessman, Nicholas Nelson be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defrauding his customer of N1.4 million

The police charged the defendant who resides in Suleja Niger State, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Sulyman Ola, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until Aug. 23.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Khalid Ibrahim of No 38 Petan Crescent Dakwa Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station on June 4.

Ogada said that the complainant gave the defendant N1.4million to supply him chickens.

He said that the defendant collected the money and dishonestly refused to supply the chickens to the complainant.

The prosecutor also told the court during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

Ogada further state that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.