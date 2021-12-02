Court remands businessman for alleged abduction of teenager

A businessman, Kelly Udi, 33, was on Thursday remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court for abducting a 14-year-old student in Lagos.

The businessman is also accused of defiling and enslaving the victim in Port Harcourt.

Udi, of No. 106, Bonny St., Port Harcourt, faces a three-count charge of abduction from custody of parents, defilement of a child and human trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered Udi’s remand following his not guilty plea to the charge brought against him by Lagos State Government.

According to the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, the defendant abducted the teenager at 10.a.m. on June 26, 2019 at Alapere, Ketu, Lagos.

“He unlawfully abducted the minor (name withheld) who he had just met in Lagos, and took her to Port Harcourt.

“Sometime on June 28 and June 29, 2019, at Bonny in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor.

“At 3p.m. on June 29, 2019, at Bonny in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he gave the teenager to a woman for servitude for the sum of N8,000 per month,” she said.

Adegoke said that the offences violate Sections 137, 269 and 276 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the case until Feb. 10, 2022, for trial.