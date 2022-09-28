Court remands bus conductor for alleged culpable homicide

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 35-year-old bus conductor, Abah Oluwa be remanded in a correction centre for alleged kidnap and culpable homicide.

The police charged Oluwa with abduction, hostage taking, kidnapping, belonging to a secret cult and similar activities prohibition laws of Benue 2017.

Magistrate Sonia Yaikyur, who did not take the plea of Oluwa for want of jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional centre while investigation is ongoing.

She adjourned the case until Oct 27, 2022 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp James Ewache told the court that the case was reported at the Orokam police station by Ajunwa Gabriel of GRA Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA Benue.

He told the court that the complainant’s brother Micheal Ajunwa and Veronica Omoche were attacked around Adumoko hill by armed men.

The armed men, he said, came out from the bush, shot sporadically in the air and kidnapped the couple in the forest.

He said that the kidnappers demanded for a ransom of N50million while negotiation was still ongoing, the kidnappers killed the victims.

During police investigation, he said Oluwa was arrested for committing the crime while others are at large.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.