Court remands builder for alleged possession of firearms

A Makurdi Magistrate’s Court has remanded 29-year builder Denen Ibya of Hausa Quarters, Aliade for alleged illegal possession of a firearm and membership of unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Ajuma Igama, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction during Tuesday’s hearing.

Ajuma ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre while the court awaited legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Stella Ngbede, told the court that the defendant was arrested by youths of Aliade/Mbalav community of Gwer-East LGA of Benue on April 1.

Ngbede said the youth were on a stop and search duty around the Hausa Quarters Aliade due to the criminality and killings in Aliade town.

She said: “In the cause of searching, the youth apprehended the defendant with one locally-made revolver pistol with three 3.9m live ammunition and four 7.62mm ammunition.

“During the police investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime and said he is a member of Black Skull confraternity.”

The prosecutor said investigation was still in progress and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said the offence contravened section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms special provision Act 2004 and Section 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult, and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State 2017.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until May 13, 2022 for further mention.