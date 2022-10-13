Court remands bricklayer for impersonation, anal sex

A Magistrates’Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered that a 37-year-old bricklayer, Christopher Luka, be remanded in a correctional facility for alleged impersonation and anal sex.

Luka was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with impersonation and unnatural offence, contrary to sections 142 and 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that one Elison Joseph reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on Sept.29.

Audu said the defendant paraded himself as a police officer before the complainant and promised to secure a job for him with Nigeria Police.

He said the defendant then invited the complainant over to his house to meet his superior for the job interview.

On reaching the house, the defendant told the complainant that his elder brother was involved in an accident which affected his sexual performance and the doctor was demanding for semen.

The defendant was said to have deceived the complainant and collected his sperm in a bottle and also had sexual intercourse with him through the anus.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, did not take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov.1 for further mention.