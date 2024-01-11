Court remands bricklayer for allegedly stealing cellphone

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court in Abuja, on Thursday ordered the remand of a 31-year-old bricklayer, Moses Young, in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a cellphone worth N85, 000, .

The police charged Young, who resides in Dakwa, Abuja, with theft.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Service facility in Suleja, until January 30 for sentence, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel James of Anagada Abuja, reported the matter at Zuba Police Station on January 4.

Ogada said that the complainant alleged that on December 16, the defendant snatched his Infinix smart 8 cellphone worth N85,000.

He told the court that the defendant was later caught and handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecution counsel said that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant made a confessional statement.

Ogada said that efforts made to recover the stolen phone failed.

Ogada said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.