Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya on Thursday remanded a barber, Mohammed Sani, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old boy.

The police arraigned the 20-year-old defendant, who resides at Rufan Fulani in Maple, Abuja on a charge bordering on rape.

Kekemeke ordered the remand of the defendant after he informed the court that he had no lawyer.

“I have no counsel. I want the court to give me one,” the defendant told the court when asked about his lawyer by the judge.

The judge, consequently, ruled that “the defendant is hereby remanded in prison custody until the next adjourned date”.

He adjourned the matter until December 8 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Kufreabasi Ebong, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 1, 2020.

He said that the defendant at about 5 p.m. on April 1, 2020 at Rufan Fulani, sexually abused a six-year-old boy.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 284 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.