A Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that a car tender, Chinedu Emeka, who pleaded guilty to stealing customer’s cell phone, be remanded in Kuje correctional centre, pending sentencing.

The police charged Emeka, 21, with criminal breach of trust and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mohammed Surajo, adjourned the matter until April 6, for sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Tosin Ojaomo told the court that on March 18, the complainant, Laide Asola, of Piyakasa road, Lugbe, reported the matter at the TradeMore Police Station.

Ojaomo said that the defendant stole the complainant’s Infinix Hot Play phone worth N78, 000.

The prosecutor said during police investigation the defendant could not give satisfactory account of the said phone.

Ojaomo said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.