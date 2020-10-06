A Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun State on Tuesday ordered that an artisan, Gabriel Udom, 33, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N400,000, be remanded in a correctional centre pending the consideration of his bail application

The prosecution charged Udom with two counts of conspiracy and fraud.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Centre.

Adebayo adjourned the case until October 27 for bail.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 22 around 10pm at Lagere Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the defendant defrauded the complainant, Alhaji Popoola Ogundoyin, of N400,000.

He said the defendant promised to Ogundoyin’s daughter, who resides in the US, of securing for her a Residence Permit.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 419(A) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, M.A. Gilbert, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.