A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday ordered that an alleged notorious hoodlum, Sadeeq Suara, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stealing a Nokia cell phone, a silver neck chain and a wristwatch.

The police charged Suara with conspiracy, breaking and entering and theft.

The President of the court, Imoleayo Akinrodoye, ordered the defendant to be remanded and adjourned the suit until March 1 for trial.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Augustin Ojo, tendered a copy of a petition written and signed by leaders of the Ifedapo community, Onibudo, Opopoyeosa in Ibadan begging the court to refuse Suara’s bail application.

Ojo said the petition sent to the court also contained an update from the community, adding that they recorded relative peace since Suara was arrested.