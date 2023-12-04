Court remands accused over N105m fraud in Lagos

Justice A Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, has remanded one Dr Muhammad Lamido at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre, over alleged N105 million fraud.

Justice Olubusola Okunuga handed down the order on Monday.

Lamido, who is the Group Managing Director for Aliqea Group UAE, was arraigned at the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC’s Prosecution Counsel, R.A. Abdulrasheed, had arraigned the defendant and his company, Aliqea Group UAE, on a four-count charge of conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and money laundering.

Abdulrasheed argued that the offences contravened the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Peter Olomola, thereafter pleaded with the court to allow his client to remain in EFCC custody after the prosecution had requested a trial date.

“We have responded to the bail options,” Olomola said.

Abdulrasheed, however, objected to the defendant’s bail application, informing the court that he had filed a counter-affidavit to oppose the grounds of bail.

The prosecution counsel urged the court to deny the bail application and argued that the defendant might jump bail.

Justice Okunuga, consequently, ordered the defendant to be remanded at the Kirikiri facility and adjourned the matter to December 13, to fix the trial date.