Court remands accused over alleged theft in Lagos

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, has remanded a 27-year-old man, Lukeman Aliu, for allegedly stealing household items worth N200,000.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, ordered that Aliu should be kept in a correctional centre following his guilty plea to a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Tanimola adjourned the case until June 22 for review of facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 11 at 4:30 p.m., at No 90, Demurin St. Alapere, Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant conspired with another person at large and stole two Senwei power generators worth N170,000 and a wheelbarrow valued at N30,000.

The prosecutor said that the items belonged to one Yusuf Seriki.

He said the defendant was caught by some neighbours, who handed him over to the police.

Perezi said the offences contravened Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.