Court remands accused over alleged fraud in Makurdi

A Makurdi Upper Area Court has remanded an accused over alleged advance fee fraud and criminal intimidation.

Police Prosecutor Rachael Mchiave told the court that the case was received at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Makurdi via a petition written by Kajoh & Associates on behalf of Osita Ekwune of 22, Niger Crescent, Wadata, Makurdi, dated April 9.

Mchiave said that the accused, Richard Iorwuese of Benue Crescent, Wadata, Makurdi, falsely presented himself to own a locked-up shop at Wadata, Makurdi and subsequently defrauded the informant.

She said the accused criminally induced the informant and on November 25, 2021, paid N150,000 into his (accused) First bank account No. 2030101108 and after issued him a temporary fake receipt.

She informed the court further that after payment, the informant discovered that the accused had no lock-up shop and when he demanded for his money, the accused started threatening to use cult boys in Wadata area against him.

“To my dismay, after Mr Richard Iorwuese collected the money, he later discovered that he has no shop for rent and when he demanded that he should return his money, he started threatening to use Wadata Cult boys to eliminate him if he disturbs him about the money again,” she said.

Mchiave said that the accused was arrested during police investigation and he admitted committing the offence.

She said the accused contravened Sections 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences, Act, 2006 and Section 398 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004.

She added that the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for date to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

Magistrate Dooshima Ikpambese remanded the accused at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi and adjourned to June 2 for further mention.