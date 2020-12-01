A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the remand of an accused, Muhammed Kabir, in police custody pending when the latter would conclude their investigation.

Kabir is facing trial for allegedly stealing six clothing materials, known as Sheda, which worth was put at N2 million.

The judge, Maiwada Inuwa, said he was deferring the sentence to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

Inuwa ordered that Kabir be remanded in police custody till December 8 when he would be sentenced.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that sometimes in March Kabir, who was a tailor at the shop of the complainant, Julia Peters, stole the cloths.

He said the accused ran away until November 24 when he was apprehended.

He said that the materials could not be recovered from the accused.

Adeyanju said that Peters reported the case at the Maitama Police Station.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 289 of the Penal Code.