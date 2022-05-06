Court remands accused for killing 70-year-old man

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State has ordered the remand of an applicant, Aondona Akula, in a correctional centre for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man,

The victim, Tyav Azembe was with machete.

Akula, 30, who lives in Tse-Agir, Austoma settlement in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue State, is being charged with culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Akula for want of jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, had told the court that on April 29, the matter was transferred from Aliade Divisional Police Headquarters to the state CID unit in Makurdi.

Ato said that one Patrick Hungul had reported the case at the police station in Aliade.

He added that Akula attacked the victim on April 6 at a bush path with a cutlass and hit him several times on the head, face and neck with the handle of the cutlass until he slumped.

The counsel further said that Azembe subsequently died on April 13 while receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to him, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter till June 21, for further mention.