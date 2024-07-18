Court remands 72-year-old man for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 72-year-old man, Patrick Ukpenor in a correction centre for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Magistrate E.Kubrinhe remanded Ukpebor at Kirikiri Correctional Centre where he will be until August 13 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court did not take Ukpenor’s plea after the charge was read.

The prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem told the court that Ukpenor committed the offence on July 4 at Amutu Street,Ilasamaja, Lagos.

Iberedem submitted that the septuagenarian sexually assaulted the six-year-old girl.

Also Read:

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 261 ,263(1)of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that sexual assault attracts three years jail term while sexual assault by penetration is punishable with life imprisonment if convicted.

Post Views: 0