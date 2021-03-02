A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano State on Tuesday ordered that a 72-year-old man, Abdulsalam Abubakar, who allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old boy be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Abubakar, who resides in Jakara Quarters Kano, with unnatural offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, who did not take the plea of Abubakar, ordered the prosecutor to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the case until March 24 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Asma’u Ado told the court that the complainant, Shamsiya Haruna, of the same address reported the case at Jakara Police Division Kano, on Feb.20.

Ado said Abubakar lured the 12-year-old boy into his house and sodomised him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code.