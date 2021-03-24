An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday remanded a 60-year-old man, Alade Bada, in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre for allegedly swindling one Dr Oninla Samuel of N3 million.

Bada, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Efforts by the defence counsel, Leke Dada, to secure bail for Bada failed.

Dada had urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms and promised that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, A. A. Adebayo, however, turned the request down and adjourned the case until April 12 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Elijah Adesina told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec 12, 2014 about 10:00a.m. in Lagere area of Ile-Ife.

Adesina said that the defendant allegedly collected the money from Samuel for the purchase of 21 plots of land, which he failed to deliver.

The prosecutor said that instead of providing the land, Bada allegedly converted the money into his personal use.

He said the offence contravened Sections 383 (3), 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.