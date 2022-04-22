Court remands 60-year-old man for defiling minor

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has ordered a 60-year-old man, Joshua Oke, to be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The police charged Oke, who resides in Bariga local council area, of the State with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Oke’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi told the court that Oke committed the offence in March in Bariga Area of Lagos.

The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until May 10 for DPP advice.