Court remands 53-year-old man for allegedly raping minor

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that a 53-year-old man, Olumuyiwa Adjoto, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, who did not take Adjoto’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Adekomaiya, however, directed the Police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until June 6, 2022 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Nkem Uko told the court that Adjoto committed the offence on April 22, at about 1 p.m, Opposite Erubanni House, Mowo, Badagry, Lagos.

He said Adjoto lured the seven-year-old girl into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 137, 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.