Court remands 42-year-old man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 11-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Thursday ordered that a 42-year-old man, Muyiwa Shonibare, be remanded for allegedly defiling and impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje , who did not take his plea, ordered that he should be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until April 24 for the DPP’s advice.

The police charged Shonibare, who resides at Odeyele Street, Agodo Egbe, Ikotun area of Lagos State, with defilement and indecent treatment of a child.

The Prosecution Counsel, Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Shonibare committed the offence between August and November 2023.

Ajayi, a Superintendent of Police, said that on a particular day at midnight in November, Shonibare lured the girl to his house, defiled and got her pregnant.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment according to the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2005.

Indecent treatment of a child attracts a seven-year jail term, according to the provisions of Section 135(1)(2) of the law.