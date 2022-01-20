Court remands 35-year-old man over alleged murder of his mother

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a man, Ayodeji Abiola, who allegedly killed his mother following a disagreement.

The Chief Magistrate, Titilayo Ola-Olorun, who did not take the plea of the defendant, 35, ordered his remand at a correctional centre.

Ola-Olorun said in Ado-Ekiti that this is pending the receipt of legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution.

She subsequently adjourned the case until February 21 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Inspector Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 11 in Ipole-Iloro Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant allegedly killed his 75-year-old mother, Olaitan Abiola.

The prosecutor said that a disagreement ensued between Ayodeji and his mother, which led to the former hitting her with a stick on the head.

Olasunkanmi said that Olaitan Abiola fell to the floor dead and the defendant carried her corpse and dumped in the bush.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.