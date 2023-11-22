Court remands 29-year-old man for allegedly raping 50-year-old widow

An Abakaliki Chief Magistrate Court in Ebonyi State on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 29-year-old man, Chikodili Igboji, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 50-year-old widow, Chinyere Igwe.

The Magistrate, Chinedu Agama-Agama, ordered the remand of the defendant after rejecting his bail application.

Igboji is facing a count charge of rape allegedly committed on October 5, 2023 at Udenyi village, Izzo Imoha in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him in the court.

The Defence Counsel, Francis Nwelom, moved a bail application for the defendant, stressing that he was innocent.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Stanley Ngene, however, opposed the bail application and prayed the court to order the remand the defendant.

Ngene told the court that the offence is punishable under section 358 of criminal code, CAP 33 vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria, 2009.

The victim, a mother of six children, while narrating her ordeal to the News Agency of Nigeria after the court session, alleged that the defendant came to her house at night armed with a knife.

She alleged that the defendant interrupted her sleep, grabbed her and commanded her not to utter a word, else she would be killed.

She said: “I was afraid and started shivering.

“I managed to ask him what my offence was.

“I pleaded with him to have mercy on me that I have no husband and I have six children.

“Please.

”He pushed me, raped me and went away with my phone and my hard-earned N20,000.”

The victim said she is a farmer and what she wanted was justice.

She added: “I am begging the court to ensure that the defendant suffers in prison.

“He should receive his punishment, accordingly.

Also Read:

“I also want the Government at all levels, particularly Governor Francis Nwifuru, as well as good spirited individuals to come to my aid.

“I am from the warring community of Ezza-Effiuim and my children have been out of school.

“We ran out of my own community due to the lingering communal crisis in the area.”