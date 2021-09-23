Court remands 26-year-old over alleged rape of university student

Magistrate Saka Afunso of an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates Court has granted an ex-parte motion brought before him to remand one Olatimehin Olayitan in Nigeria Correctional Centre for 30 days, pending completion of police investigation.

According to the charge, Olayitan, 26, was “reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of rape” on a 16-year-old student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, the victim said the defendant, alongside his friends, on September 12 around 9:30pm stopped her on the road, while she was coming from where she went to buy some stuff in Oye Ekiti.

She said: “He seized my phone and while I was struggling to recover it from him, in the process, he hit my head on the wall and I became unconscious.

“After recovery from my unconsciousness, I saw myself naked on the defendant’s bed and discovered to tore my pant and had sexual intercourse with me.”

The matter was later reported at the police station and the defendant arrested in Itapa Ekiti.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, said remanding the defendant would allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Akinwale noted that the offence run contrary to and is punishable under section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.

The case was subsequently adjourned till October 25 for mention.