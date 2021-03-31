A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Wednesday remanded one Umar Bello in a correctional centre until May 3 when he would be sentenced.

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, gave the order when Bello pleaded guilty to a case of forgery.

The defendant is a staff of the state-owned University of Science and Technology, Kano.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Asma’u Ado told the court that authorities of the university reported the case against Bello at Wudil Police Division on March 23.

Ado alleged that on that date the defendant allegedly forged a registration form for one Abubakar Dahiru and collected the sum of N72,000 from him.

He also alleged that the defendant forged a hostel registration form for one Usman Kabiru and collected the sum of N36,000 from him.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 363 of the Penal Code.