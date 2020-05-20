A Chief Magistrates Court in Osun State on Wednesday remanded a 26-year-old man, Fatai Oyeniyi, in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 10-year-old minor.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendant to be remanded in custody due to the magnitude of the alleged offence and adjourned the case to June 17 for mentioned.

However, Oyeniyi pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of rape and assault preferred against him.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2019 at Ile-Ayo Street, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

Akintunde alleged that Oyeniyi forcefully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 10-year-old girl.

He said the offence contravened Sections 31 and 32 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akintunde had no legal representation during the trial.