Court remands 25-year-old man over alleged N1.8m fraud

An Ilesa Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded a 25-year-old man, Ubah Ozioma, at the Ilesa Correctional Centre, over alleged N1.8million fraud.

The Magistrate, M.A. Awodele, ordered the remand and adjourned the matter until July 7 for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Ojugbele, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences of fraud and illegal conversion sometime in June 2021 at Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ijofi Street, Ilesa.

Ojugbele told the court that the defendant allegedly collected the sum of N1.8 million from the management of Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ilesa, on the pretext of producing 650 bundless Nigerian Ankra design print for them.

The prosecutor said that Ozioma, however, failed to fulfill his obligation by delivering the bundles of clothing.

He alleged that the defendant rather, fraudulently converted the sum of N1.8 million collected from Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ilesa to his own use.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 383(f), 390(9), 418 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.