Court remands 25-year-old man for alleged robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 25-year-old man, Abdusalam Mukta, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing innocent citizens of their valuables.

The police charged Mukta, whose address was not given, before the court with robbery, on Thursday in Lagos.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun gave the order following a motion by the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi.

Adegun said the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The Magistrate, who did not take the plea of the suspect, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send it to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned the case until November 16.

Emuerhi had told the court that the defendant and some persons still at large committed the offence on September 18 at 9:30pm at Dorba Junction, Festac, Lagos State.

He said the defendant, who armed himself with a gun, robbed innocent citizens of their valuables.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 299 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.