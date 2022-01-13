Court remands 25 -year-old businessman for robbery

A Makurdi, Benue State Magistrates Court has remanded a 25-year-old businessman, Godwin Ochai, for alleged criminal conspiracy and robbery.

The Magistrate, Victor Kor, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction at the arraignment on Thursday.

Kor ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until February 21 for further mention.

The Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Ato Godwin, told the court that the case was reported by one John Ogbu and Adai Teddy, both of Agila, Ado Local Government Area of the state at Igumale Police Station on January 2.

Ato said the complainants reported that they were riding on separate motorcycles when they were attacked by the defendant and two others at large.

He said the defendant attacked them with cutlass, beat them and forcefully collected their two motorcycles valued at N430,000, two handsets valued at N37,000, animal feeds, some holy communion materials and N5,000 cash.

Ato added that as a result of the beating, the complainants sustained injuries on their bodies.

He said: “During police investigation, the defendant, who hailed from Apa-Agila, Ado LGA, was arrested and confessed to the crime.

“Two motorcycles were recovered from him, while one Attah Aboh and Seke, surname unknown, are still at large.”

The prosecution said investigation into the matter was on-going and prayed the court for another date for mention.

Ato said the offence contravened section 6(b) and (1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.