Court remands 22-year-old man for alleged murder

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 22-year-old man, Nura Usman, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing one Mujittafa Yakubu to death with a knife.

The Magistrate, Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, who did not take the plea of Usman, ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Ibrahim-Umar adjourned the case until December 29 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at Dandago Quarters Kano, is facing two-count charge of possessing dangerous weapon and murder.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Elias Ekainu, told the court that one Yakubu Abdullahi of Kofar Mata Quarters, Kano reported the case at Mandawari Police Division Kano on October 13.

Ekainu said the defendant committed the offences on September 22 at 9:30pm over a misunderstanding he had with the complainant’s 21-year-old son, Mujittafa.

He said: “In the process, the defendant stabbed Mujittafa in his abdomen with a knife, which resulted in a serious injury.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

Ekainu said the offences contravened Sections 319 and 221 of the Penal Code.