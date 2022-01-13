Court remands 20-year-old man for illegal possession of firearms

An Ikeja, Lagos State Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered a 20-year-old man, Samuel Akintikun, to be remanded for allegedly being in possession of firearms.

He is being tried for conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, intent to commit a felony and illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take plea of the resident of Ikorodu area of the state, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje, however, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until February 16 for DPP’s advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on October 20, 2021 at Edeidino, Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ogunleye said that Akintikun, who belonged to an unlawful society known as Eiye confraternity, was armed with firearms with intent to commit a felony.

He said: “The defendant was unlawfully in possession of firearms without lawful authority.

“The police stopped the defendant and when searched, a gun and one live cartridge were recovered.

“When questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of the firearms in his possession.”

The alleged offences violate Sections 42 and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 42 prescribes three years jail term for belonging to an unlawful society, while section 330 attracts seven years for unlawful possession of firearms.