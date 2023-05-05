Court remands 20-year-old man for defiling neighbour’s daughter

A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku in Ibadan Friday ordered a 20-year-old man, Ogbonna Ale, to be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly defiling a six-year-old neighbour’s daughter.

The police charged Ale with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Ale due to want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi said his remand is pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until August 3 for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, told the court that Ogbonna defiled the six-year-old girl on April 23, at about 7p.m.

Arowosaye said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law of 2006.