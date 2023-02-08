Court remands 19 suspects in prison over murder, arson

An Ebonyi Magistrate’s Court in Abakaliki, Wednesday remanded 19 suspects, for allegedly committing arson, killing an inspector of Police, Festus Akpan and two other civilians.

The accused are: Messrs Kenneth Agha (aka Mukoro); Azubuike Okoro; Okporie Oti; Egwu Chinedu; Chimeremeze Umeh; Oburu Orji; Uka Orji; Orji David; Aku Sunday; Oledi Philip; Onyemuche Uka, among others, are to be remanded in a correctional facility.

It was alleged that the accused had on December 26, 2022, killed two civilians and an Inspector of Police at Ekoli Edda community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

They were also accused of burning down two houses in the community.

They were charged with felony, murder, arson and unlawful possession of firearms, among others.

The Prosecutor, ASP Chinagorom Eze, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 42, 319(1), 443 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Eze said that the offences also contravened Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R, 11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as amended.

The defendants had no legal representation in court, therefore, no bail application was made on their behalf.

The Chief Magistrate, Patience Ogodo, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while their case file should be transferred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, for necessary legal advice.

Ogodo adjourned the matter to February 24, for a report of compliance.