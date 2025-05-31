Court remands 18-year-old student for alleged murder

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benue State on Friday ordered the remand of an 18-year old student, Joseph Chive, at Makurdi Correctional Centre for allegedly killing a 14-year-old girl.

Chive, who lives at Veterinary Layout, Northbank, Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was charged with illegal possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Kevin Mbanongun, did not take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

Mbanongun remanded the defendant and adjourned the case until August 28 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Ato, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 25 at Veterinary Layout, Northbank, Makurdi.

He said the case was reported at the ‘C’ Division Police Station, Northbank, Makurdi by the deceased’s father, Victor Ayom.

According to Ato, the defendant had an altercation with the victim, a 14-year-old girl, Mimidoo Victor.

He added: “While the altercation was going on, the defendant rushed into his room, brought a loaded dane gun and shot the girl on the head.

“The defendant was arrested during a police investigation and he confessed to the crime.

“The dane gun was recovered from him.”

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004 and Section 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue, 2004.

